Captain Kirk’s Blue Origin launch delays due to weather.

Blue Origin, Jeff Bezos’ space company, announced on Sunday that the launch of its New Shepard vehicle had been pushed back a day, delaying “Star Trek” actor William Shatner’s trip to the edge of space by a day.

The company said that the Blue Origin’s mission operation team has decided to postpone the launch of NS-18 until Wednesday, October 13th due to forecasted winds, on Tuesday.

Shatner, who played Captain Kirk in the original “Star Trek” television series, will be one of four people on board the NS-18 mission.

The 90-year-old actor is a Blue Origin guest, but the company claims to have sold nearly $100 million worth of tickets to paying customers.