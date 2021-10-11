‘He is thoroughly a gentleman and a nice person’: Saif on Prabhas

Saif Ali Khan has been in the news since he signed up for Om Raut’s directorial ‘Adipurush’. Prabhas and Kriti Sanon also star in the film. Fans eagerly await the trio’s big screen debut. Saif spoke recently about his upcoming movie and working with Prabhas.

According to Saif, playing the role of Ravana was a dream come true. In addition, he said it was a pleasure to work with Prabhas. In Saif’s opinion, Prabas looked like Bahubali but transformed completely when he essayed the role of Ram. Saif was excited working with the latter and had a lot of fun doing violence and action scenes together. Praising Prabhas, Saif goes on to say that besides being a great actor, he was a thorough gentleman and a very nice individual.

In addition, he mentioned that the scenes they portray are incredibly famous. Millions of people had already watched them, and they are even well-known in Indian literature. It was very surreal for him to be able to perform those scenes. The visuals that the director had created were one of a kind and they had to work very hard on the look. The film contain some scenes that have never been seen on screen before and being a part of such a great project was an honor. According to him, the movie was really different and he was sure the audience would love it.

Getting to play the character of the antagonist, Ravana, was challenging but he was happy and very excited to be a part of this multilingual magnum opus. ‘Adipurush’ marks Saif’s second collaboration with Om after ‘Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior’, and he is full of praise for the filmmaker.