‘Never seen such a coward in life’: Bhaghel attacks Yogi over Priyanka Gandhi’s detention

Lucknow: Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel accused UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to be ‘coward’ and ‘scared’ of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi, that he kept her in detention after the Lakhimpur Kheri violence. He also slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party, saying that it divides people in the name of religion, a technique which they ‘learnt from the British’.

Addressing the party’s ‘Kisan Nyay Rally’ in Varanasi, Baghel said that he had heard and believed that seers do not fear anyone, but this Yogi proved to be a ‘big coward’. ‘He is such a coward that he got afraid of a woman, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, that he did not allow her to go to Lakhimpur Kheri and kept her in jail for four days. The UP chief minister will be such a big coward, I never knew this. When I reached Lucknow from Raipur, I was not allowed to move out of the airport. When I said that I want to go to the UP Congress office and that I want to meet Priyanka Gandhi, I was told that I cannot go out of the airport. Such a coward and frightened person, I have not seen’, Baghel said. ‘They (BJP) know how to make people fight in the name of religion and this quality of divide and rule they have learnt from the British. This has been going on since the freedom struggle’, he added.

He further mocked that Yogiji had come to Chhattisgarh a number of times but they never stopped him. ‘And, I am telling him now to come to Chhattisgarh. But, with what face will he come to Chhattisgarh? He had said that the farmers’ income will be doubled but this did not take place,’ the CM said. He also claimed that the Congress party always fought for farmers, seeking votes for upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls.