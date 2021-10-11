Stand on Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Shiv Sena extends support to Varun Gandhi

Mumbai: Shiv Sena came forward, supporting BJP MP Varun Gandhi, for his firm stand over the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, supporting the farmers protest. In an editorial piece in their mouthpiece ‘Saamana’, Shiv Sena commented that the farmer organisations should pass a resolution applauding him for his stand on the issue.

Through ‘Saamana’, the party also asked whether the blood of other MPs had ‘turned cold’ even after seeing the ‘horrific’ incident at Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh where eight people, including four farmers, were killed. The publication also noted that Varun Gandhi showed political courage without thinking of any consequence and condemned the killing of farmers, adding that the ‘Maharashtra bandh’, called by the ruling allies Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress in the state on Monday, is for those who cannot express their feelings openly.

Varun Gandhi, the BJP MP from Pilibhit, had warned against attempts to turn the Lakhimpur Kheri incident into a ‘Hindu vs Sikh battle’, saying it is dangerous to create these fault lines and reopen wounds that have taken a generation to heal. Prior to that, the MP had also tweeted that there has to be accountability for the innocent blood of farmers that has been spilled and justice must be delivered to farmers. Notably after this, the names of Varun and his mother Maneka Gandhi were dropped from the new list of BJP national executive.