Kal Penn praises Priyanka Chopra after visiting her New York restaurant

In New York, Priyanka Chopra’s new restaurant ‘Sona’ seems to have become a favorite with celebrities. Kal Penn, an Indian-American actor, is the latest celebrity to dine at the restaurant and enjoy Indian cuisine. The actor recently visited the store and enjoyed some ‘delicious’ dishes.

On Instagram, he posted positive comments about the ‘Quantico’ star and the restaurant’s head chef, Maneesh Goyal, writing, ‘Well Done.’ Penn shared a picture of the famous Indian snack items, expressing excitement about finally being able to consume them at the restaurant.

Chopra, who added another feather to her cap after becoming a restauranteur, re-shared Penn’s post on her Instagram story with an emoji of a foldable hand and a heart to show her gratitude.

On March 26, Priyanka along with restaurateur Maneesh Goyal opened the Indian restaurant ‘Sona’ in New York City. She worked on the plans for the restaurant for three years. Her restaurant also sells Indian art and has a private dining room called ‘Mimi’, named after her nickname.

So far, eminent personalities such as Anupam Kher, Farhan Akhtar, and Miny Kaling have dined at Sona. The singer Nick Jonas, Priyanka’s husband, has also shared a photo from the restaurant as he tucked into a meal that included Butter Chicken and Goan Fish curry.