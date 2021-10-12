DH Latest NewsDH NEWSDelhiLatest NewsIndiaNEWSHome & GardenBusinessSpecial

‘Navratri Bumper offer’: Get benefits worth Rs 10,000 on LPG bookings with Hindustan Petroleum

Oct 12, 2021, 12:07 pm IST

There’s one thing you can strike off your worries list this Navratri: the increase in LPG cylinder prices this festival. The company is offering its customers a chance to win gold worth up to Rs 10,000 by purchasing gas cylinders during Navratri. The offer period runs from October 7 to October 16. Every day, five people will be selected as winners. Information about this offer has been shared on Twitter by the company.

‘Navratri Gold Offer for #HPGas customers is here! Stand a chance to win @Paytm. Gold worth 10001 on book & pay for your HP Gas cylinder through Paytm. You can pay for existing unpaid bookings using the Paytm app also,’ HP has tweeted.

Read more: ‘If India starts a war, it will definitely lose’: China

You can take advantage of this offer only when you book or pay for a gas cylinder. There will be five winners who will be given gold worth Rs 10,000 each. Booking gas through Paytm will also give customers additional benefits. As part of this scheme, all gas booking customers receive a cash-back of Rs 1,000  on cylinder bookings. Customers can redeem these reward points for gift vouchers and deals.

Tags
shortlink
Oct 12, 2021, 12:07 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button