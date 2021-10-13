Security forces neutralized top Jaish-e-Mohammad commander

Srinagar: Security forces neutralized Sham Sofi, a top commander of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) in an encounter. The encounter broke out at Tilwani Mohalla in the Tral area in Awantipora.

‘It is a big achievement for security forces in that area. We’re searching the area for another terrorist’, said Jammu & Kashmir IG Vijay Kumar. Ss per police, Sham Sofi was first arrested in 2004 and spent 2 years in jail under PSA.He has been involved in many killings.

Earlier on Tuesday, five terrorists linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT were killed in anti-terrorist operations at Tulran and Feeripora villages in the Shopian district.