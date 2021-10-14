Aryan Khan shifted to common cell in prison with 5 others after testing negative for Covid-19

Mumbai: The superintendent of Mumbai’s Arthur Road Jail stated on Thursday that Bollywood star kid Aryan Khan and five other accused, who were detained by the Narcotic Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with a cruise ship drug raid case, have been transferred to the common cell after their COVID report came out negative.

They had previously been housed in the Arthur Road Jail’s quarantine barrack.

However, Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant, and Munmun Dhamecha have filed a bail application with the special Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) court. The Mumbai court had earlier on Wednesday delayed the hearing on Aryan Khan and others’ bail petitions till today.

In a response submitted in the special court, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) stated that the agency’s investigation proved Aryan Khan’s participation in the unlawful purchase and distribution of contraband. According to the agency, Aryan Khan allegedly procured drugs from Arbaaz Merchant, who was caught with six grammes of charas during the operation.

So far, 20 individuals have been detained in connection with the seizure of narcotics at a party aboard the Cordelia cruise ship off the coast of Mumbai on October 2. Two of them are Nigerian nationals.