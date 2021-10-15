Abu Dhabi hosts real-life version of Squid Game.

Abu Dhabi is getting ready to host a real-life adaptation of the immensely famous Netflix series Squid Game.

A replication of the games depicted in the series is being organised by the Korean Cultural Center (KCC) in the UAE for two teams of 15 people. The real-life games will not involve violence or any dangers.

Squid Games is a Korean thriller web series set in a dystopian reality in which a secret and mysterious organisation recruits people in serious debts to compete in a series of seemingly childish games for the chance to earn a humongous sum of money.

The games are based on traditional children’s games, some of which are unique to Korea, while others, such as ‘Red Light, Green Light’ and tug-of-war, are well-known globally.

Games that are played in Squid Game have deadly consequences if players fail. Nonetheless, the Abu Dhabi version of the games, which will be held on Tuesday, will be harmless.