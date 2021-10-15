Dussehra/Vijaya Dashami – Last day of Navratri: Significance and Prasad

In Hindu culture, Dussehra, also known as Vijayadashami, Dasara, Durga-Visarjan, or Dussehra, follows the nine-day Navratri festival. As per the Gregorian calendar, this festival begins on the first day of the waning moon in Ashwin month and ends on the tenth day which falls either in September or October. Dussehra falls on Friday, 15 October in 2021.

Durga Visarjan: Dusshera, which is celebrated in the evening on Navratri’s 10th day, along with Durga Visarjan both take place during the day. In the Hindu Puranas, this revered day also commemorates the triumph of Mother Durga over the buffalo demon Mahishasura after nine nights and ten days of battle.

Vijaya Dasami: Durga Visarjan/Dussehra is also known as Vijaya Dasami or Ayudhapuja. On this holy day, Rama and Laxman are said to have killed Ravana for abducting goddess Sita. Vijaya Dasami signifies the triumph of good over evil after nine nights of penance in Indian culture.

Puja Vidhi: Different parts of the country celebrate Dussehra differently. Dussehra includes rituals such as Shami Puja, Aparajita Puja, and Seema Avalanghan. According to Hindu beliefs, these rituals are performed during the Aparahna period. Often, people mix rice with yogurt and vermilion to make tikkas and apply them to family members’ foreheads. Goddess Durga’s blessings and prosperity are prayed for through this practice. Red signifies family blood that binds people together.

During this auspicious day, weapons are also worshipped. A day like this was worshipped by Kshatriyas and other warriors to honor their weapons. To remove all your obstacles and hurdles in life, they applied turmeric and vermillion on the weapons.

Post- Navratri rituals: In addition to planting barley seeds on the first day, those who do so pluck the grown barley on the tenth day and give it to each other for good luck and prosperity. Women also engage in a ritual called ‘Sindoor Khela,’ where they apply vermilion to their idols and themselves, and bless each other for a long and fulfilling marriage.

Bhog:

There are a number of offerings that are made on Dussehra but some of the most famous ones include besan laddoos, coconut barfi, badam halwa and jaggery rasgullas.

Coconut barfi

1 Cup coconut, grated

1 tbsp ghee

3/4 cup khoya

1/2 cup sugar

1/2 cup water

A greased plate to set the barfi in

How to Make Nariyal ki Barfi

Sauté the ghee and khoya until khoya becomes uniform in consistency.

Let it cool after taking it off the heat. Stir in the coconut and set aside.

Heat the sugar and water together slowly in another pan, stirring from time to time until the sugar dissolves.

Do not let the sugar dissolve before the water comes to a boil.

Then cook at a high temperature until it thickens and a drop of it dropped on a cold surface or a cup of cold water sets instantly into a firm, but not hard, heap.

Add the khoya mixture immediately, stirring vigorously to blend well.

Mix it as quickly as you can, as it will set up as you mix it.

Then transfer it to the greased plate, pat it so it is smooth, and leave it to cool and set.

Using a sharp knife, cut the slices into desired sizes.

Thank you for joining us on this journey of Navaratri by East Coast and we would like to express our deep appreciation for the warm responses you shared during this auspicious occasion !!!