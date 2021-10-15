Navratri 2021 Day 9 – Puja Vidhi, Mantra, Color & Prasad

Navratri’s 9th day, or Maha Navami, honors Goddess Sidhidatri, the 9th form of the Durga goddess. On Maha Navami, Maa Durga is worshipped as Mahisasura Mardini, which means the Annihilator of Buffalo Demons. On Maha Navami, it is believed that Durga killed Mahishasura. Shardiya Navratri Navami in 2021 falls on Friday, 15 October.

Also Called Maha Navami

Date : Friday, 15 October 2021.

Friday, 15 October 2021. Tithi: Chaitra Sukla Paksha Navami

Chaitra Sukla Paksha Navami Goddess: Maa Siddhidatri

Maa Siddhidatri Puja: Navami Puja, Siddhidatri Puja

Navami Puja, Siddhidatri Puja Mantra: ‘Om Devi Siddhidatryai Namah’

‘Om Devi Siddhidatryai Namah’ Flower: Champa

Champa Navratri Color: Peacock Green

Siddhi means supernatural power or the ability to achieve a sense of the ultimate source of creation and existence and Dhatri means the giver. You would be now able to relate to what Goddess Siddhidatri can boon us with. If we worship her, we may get the ultimate power to realize true existence. She is also said to help remove ignorance. According to the scriptures, there are 8 types of Siddhis – Anima, Mahima, Garima, Laghima, Prapti, Prakyamya, Inshitva, Vashitva. She is one of the glorious aspects of Navadurga.

Siddhidatri Devi is shown as wearing red and riding over a lion. The lower left hand holds a lotus, the upper left hand a shankha, the upper right hand a chakra, and the lower right hand a bludgeon. Seated on a flower, she holds a lotus in her lower left hand.

Significance

Maa Siddhidatri is instantly pleased with her devotees and attains religion, meaning, work, and salvation in her world. On the 9th day of Navratri, devotees should put all their attention towards the Nirvana cycle. The Nirvana chakra is located in the middle of our skull. It is thus that the devotees receive the power of their Nirvana Chakra by the grace of Siddhidatri.

Navratri 9th day Puja

Maha Navami Puja and Upavas may be performed on Maha Ashtami depending on the Navami Tithi on the previous day. According to the rules, Ashtami puja and Navami puja including Sandhi puja take place on Ashtami Tithi if Ashtami and Navami merge before Sanyakal.

Navami Homa

After sunrise, if Navami Tithi gets over pretty quickly, then it starts before Sayanakal on the previous day, and a good portion of Navami Tithi continues on Ashtami Tithi. It is suggested in religious texts that Navami Homa can be performed the day before the festival. When Ashtami Tithi is prevailing, Homa can be performed at any time, and should be completed before sunset when Navami Tithi commences. Homa should be continued even after Ashtami has crossed over to Navami.

Puja Process

– Atma Pooja: Puja is done for self-purification

– Tilak and aachman: Put tilak on forehead and drink holy water from palms.

– Sankalpa: Taking water in hand and making a wish in front of the Goddess.

– Aavahana and Aasan: Offer flowers

– Paadhya: Offer water to Devi’s charan.

– Aachman: Offer Kapoor (camphor) mixed water.

– Dugdha Snan: Offer cow milk for bathing

– Ghrita and Madhusnan: Offer ghee and honey for bathing

– Sharkara and Panchamritsnan: Offer sugar and the panchaamrita bathing.

– Vastra: Offer sari or cloth to wear.

– Chandan: Put Sandalwood tilak on the deity.

– Kumkum, Kajal, Druvapatra and Bilwapatra

– Dhoopa and Deepam

– Prasad

Maa Siddhidatri Mantra:

“Om Devi Siddhidatryai Namah”

Siddha Gandharva Yakhsadyairasurairamarairapi |

Sevyamana Sada Bhuyat Siddhida Siddhidayini ||

Ya Devi Sarvabhuteshu Maa Siddhidatri Rupena Samsthita |

Namastasye Namastasye Namastasye Namo Namah ||

Navratri 2021 Day 9 Bhog: Maha Gauri Bhog



Worship Maa Siddhidatri and offer Kheer and Panchamrit as bhog.

Panchamrit Recipe

INGREDIENTS

4 tablespoon yoghurt (curd)

1 cup milk

1 teaspoon honey

1 teaspoon ghee

2 tablespoon powdered sugar

How to make Panchamrit

Method: