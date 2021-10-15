‘Love has no language’: IFS officer on viral pic of baby elephant hugging forest official

Chennai: Thousands of netizens have expressed their heartfelt emotions after seeing a picture of a rescued baby elephant hugging a forest official in Tamil Nadu. Parveen Kaswan, of Indian Forest Service (IFS), tweeted the picture. ‘Love has no language. A baby elephant hugging a forest officer. The team rescued this calf and reunited it with its mother,’ Kaswan captioned the picture.

Love has no language. A baby elephant hugging a forest officer. The team rescued this calf & reunited with mother. pic.twitter.com/BM66tGrhFA — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) October 14, 2021

This image shows a calf elephant standing near a forest official and hugging him with its trunk. The photo has garnered over 12,000 likes and over 1,000 retweets on the microblogging platform. Netizens were delighted to see the cute baby elephant cuddling the forest official.

One user said, ‘Animals feel emotions, humans don’t! Salute to forest officials who made this baby think good about humans!’ Another wrote, ‘This leaves me speechless and eyes glistened with tears.’

A third user added, ‘This picture is so powerful, it has the potential to be the conservation picture of the year!’ Yet another commented, ‘This picture put a smile on my face and gives a good vibe. Thanks for sharing.’