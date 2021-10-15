You can earn lakhs of rupees if you have this old one rupee note

Mumbai: An old one rupee note will make you a millionaire. The One rupee note printed on 30 November 1917 is fetching lakhs of rupees on online classifieds platforms such as Olx, Quikr, CoinBazzar and IndiaMart.

This note was the first one rupee note. The note has a picture of King George 5th. The printing of the note was stopped in 1926 but resumed in 1940. Notaphilists, who collect old notes are giving lakhs of rupees to buy this note as it is very rare.

Also Read: ‘Human smuggler’ from Pakistan will be rewarded by nation

Know how to sell old notes and coins:

Step 1: Register on an online classifieds platform such as OLX.

Step 2: Create your login ID and password.

Step 3: Create an online listing for your online note and upload a photo of the coins and notes. Also enter details such as how old is the currency and what makes it worthy enough.

Step 4: Interested buyers will contact you and then negotiate with them.