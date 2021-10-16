Absconding gangster trapped after 20 years in UP

Muzzafarnagar: An absconding gangster, who was allegedly involved in several cases of robbery and loot, has been arrested by Civil Lines police on Friday. The culprit, named Anurag alias Baby was wanted, under the Uttar Pradesh Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act, and had been absconding for 20 years.

Station house officer (SHO) Bijendra Singh Rawat said that Anurag, a resident of Mohalla Indira Colony of the police station area, has serious cases charged against him, including robbery registered and other criminal cases.

After receiving information about the suspect on Friday, Police station in-charge Bijendra Singh Rawat told that the court had issued an arrest warrant against the gangster. On its basis, the police arrested the accused from his house and was later remanded to jail.