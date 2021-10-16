Sai Dharam Tej returns home after recovering from coma: Chiranjeevi

Sai Dharam Tej’s family, relatives, and admirers have received excellent news during the day of Dussehra or Vijaya Dashami. The actor has totally healed after fighting health difficulties following a terrible accident last month. Additionally, the day also coincided with his birthday, which made it doubly special.

Renowned actor-politician, Chiranjeevi, who is also Tej’s uncle, revealed the news on social media and said that his nephew had a miraculous escape. He went on to say that his recovery has made them all happy and thankful.

Sharing a picture of himself with Sai Dharam Tej on Twitter, Chiranjeevi wrote: ‘Another speciality of this #VijayaDashami is @IamSaiDharamTej is returning home after fully recovering from the accident, having had a miraculous escape, making us all happy & grateful! Nothing short of a Rebirth for him! Happy Birthday Dear Teju from Atha & PedaMama!Stay Blessed!’

Another speciality of this #VijayaDashami is @IamSaiDharamTej is returning home after fully recovering from the accident,having had a miraculous escape,making us all happy & grateful!Nothing short of a Rebirth for him! Happy Birthday Dear Teju from Atha & PedaMama!Stay Blessed! pic.twitter.com/pvIpsJalh1 — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) October 15, 2021

Sai Dharam Tej spent more than a month in the hospital, following an accident on September 10 at Madhupur, Hyderabad. The 35-year-old was riding his motorcycle when it slid and he crashed onto the road. He was initially treated at the Medicare Hospital before being transferred to the Apollo Hospital in the city. He had a collarbone fracture and soft tissue damage. Despite the fact that no vital organs were injured, he was placed in the Intensive Care Unit for surveillance. Sadly, Sai Dharam Tej has fallen into a coma.