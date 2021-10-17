‘Destruction for all, development of rising prices’: Rahul Gandhi on rising fuel prices

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi launched severe criticism against the Union government over the rising fuel prices. He accused that the Union government is developing prices and destructing all.

‘Sabka vinash, mehengaai ka vikas (destruction for all, development of rising prices)’, tweeted the Congress MP tagging a media report that claimed that if the government had not hiked taxes, petrol would have been Rs 66 per litre and diesel would have been Rs 55 per litre.

Meanwhile, the oil marketing companies hiked the price of Petrol and diesel by 35 paise per litre on Sunday. This is the fourth day in a row that the fuel prices are hiked.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also attacked the government over rising prices, saying the BJP has hiked fertilizer price by Rs 275.