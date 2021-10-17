Motion poster of ‘Gadar 2’ released

Mumbai: The motion poster of ‘Gadar 2’ was released. Sunny Deol released the poster on his Instagram handle. The film will be released next year.

‘After two decades the wait is finally over! On the auspicious day of Dusshera, Presenting to you the motion poster of #Gadar2. The Katha Continues’, Sunny Deol wrote on Instagram.

The film is a sequel to the 2001 released film ‘Gadar’. Sunny Deol and Amisha Patel will play lead roles in the film. Utkarsh Sharma will also play a lead role. Utkarsh had played the role of Sunny and Ameesha’s son in the first part.

Directed by Anil Sharma, ‘Gadar’ is a period-action drama set in 1947, during the parition of India.