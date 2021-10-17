Will work for the poor, make you proud: Aryan to officials during counselling

Mumbai: During counselling on Saturday, Aryan Khan, Shah Rukh Khan’s son, assured NCB officials that he would work for the welfare of the poor and never do anything that would besmirch his reputation. He is currently being held in Arthur Road prison after being arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau after an alleged drug seizure from a cruise ship off the coast of Mumbai in October 2.

In his counseling with officials including the NCB’s zonal director Sameer Wankhede, Aryan promised that after his release, he will work to help poor people and families, and will never do anything that would draw attention to himself for wrong reasons, an agency official said. According to the official, Aryan also said, ‘I will do something that will make you proud of me.’

Aryan, together with seven other accused, including two women arrested by the NCB, underwent a counselling session after the arrest.

Aryan’s bail plea will be decided by a special court for cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act on October 20.