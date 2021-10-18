New Zealand extends the lockdown in Auckland, to fight the Delta variant.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced that Auckland, New Zealand’s largest city, will remain under lockdown for two more weeks in the fight against the Delta type of coronavirus, as the government seeks to increase vaccinations, on Monday.

New Zealand, which was once the poster child for eradicating COVID-19, is now dealing with a Delta outbreak that has spread across Auckland and neighbouring regions despite strict lockdown and border bans.

Ardern said that there would be no modifications to the tightest social restrictions in the OECD grouping of 34 leading countries, which have been in place in Auckland for 62 days.

Ardern added that any temporary relaxations in the restrictions would hinder the country from achieving their goal of reducing Covid-19 cases and increasing vaccination rate.