Singapore lifts quarantine for passengers from eight countries

Singapore: Fully vaccinated passengers from eight countries will be allowed to enter Singapore without quarantine from Tuesday. But they must be tested negative for Covid-19 before they depart and on arrival in Singapore.

The countries include Britain, Canada, Denmark, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain and the United States. Earlier in September, Singapore had allowed vaccinated passengers from Brunei and Germany to enter the country. Passengers from South Korea will be allowed from November 15.

Also Read: Another state in Australia to allow vaccinated travellers

The island nation which is home to offices of thousands of Multi – National corporates has vaccinated more than 80% of its population.