Amarinder Singh announces decision to form new party; open for alliance with BJP

Chandigarh: Former Punjab Chief Minister and Congress leader Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday announced that he would launch his own political party soon, before upcoming Punjab assembly polls. He also hinted that a possible alliance with the BJP for the 2022 state election if the Centre rolls back the three farm laws. The decision was announced through a series of tweets this evening, by the former Chief Minister’s media advisor Raveen Thukral.

‘The battle for Punjab’s future is on. Will soon announce the launch of my own political party to serve the interests of Punjab and its people, including our farmers who’ve been fighting for their survival for over a year’, Amarinder Singh’s media advisor Raveen Thukral said in a tweet. ‘Hopeful of a seat arrangement with @BJP4India in 2022 Punjab Assembly polls if #FarmersProtest is resolved in farmers’ interest. Also looking at alliance with like-minded parties such as breakaway Akali groups, particularly Dhindsa & Brahmpura factions’, another tweet read.

Captain. who resigned from the CM post, after huge in-fights within Punjab Congress, haven’t officially resigned from the party yet. While the party’s central leadership is yet to comment on the issue, Punjab’s cabinet minister Pargat Singh came forward, saying that had already noted that the Captain is allied with BJP and Akali Dal, he used to get his agenda from the BJP.

Speculations were prevalent that Amarinder Singh would join the BJP after stepping down as the chief minister. Amarinder Singh even held an hour-long discussion with Union Home Minister Amit Shah at his residence on September 30, after the new CM Channi took charge in Punjab.

