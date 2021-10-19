BJP MLA demands Centre to provide arms to non-local civilians in J&K

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh BJP MLA Gyanendra Singh Gyanu, demanded that the Central Government should provide arms to non-local civilians in Jammu and Kashmir so that they can defend themselves from terrorists. Gyanu further said that the terrorists were trying to establish an atmosphere of terror by attacking poor, underprivileged people.

‘The Centre should provide arms to the non-local residents so that they can defend themselves from terrorists and teach them a lesson. When terrorism was prevalent in Punjab, people were being given licences to own AK-47 rifles. The same can be done with people in Jammu and Kashmir. Government should unite these non-local civilians, settle them in a particular area, provide them individual security as well as government security besides employment’, he said. ‘These terrorists are cowards. They are making the poor and underprivileged their target. Will they dare fight the Border Security Force (BSF) or our Army like that? It is the Pakistani terrorists or those influenced or paid by Pakistan who are killing the people’, he added.

Also read: 40% tickets in UP Assembly polls to be given to women: Priyanka Gandhi

Recently, several civilians have been killed by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir, creating panic among people in the Union Territory. Three labourers from Bihar who were fired upon by terrorists in Khulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, succumbed to bullets, taking the total number of civilian deaths in Kashmir to 11. In the wake of attacks on civilians, five were from other states, which is assumed to be an indication to frighten non locals away from Kashmir.