Campaign in Bengaluru from Oct 24 to promote Kannada in IT/BT sectors

Bengaluru’s state government is planning a week-long campaign to promote Kannada language and culture in the IT/BT sectors before Kannada Rajyotsava on November 1.

According to the Department of Kannada and Culture, the drive ‘Maataad Maataad Kannada’ (Talk Talk Kannada) will help teach Kannada to non-Kannadigas and encourage those working in the IT/BT sector to speak Kannada at work. V Sunil Kumar, Kannada and Culture Minister, announced a week-long campaign titled ‘Kannadakkaagi Naavu’ (We for Kannada) from October 24 to 30. ‘Under this campaign, we will also promote the use of Kannada on social media and acquaint the public with the works of famous Kannada writers,’ he added. From October 29 to 31, the Department of Kannada and Culture will be organizing an event that will include a book exhibition, food, arts and sculpture melas, as well as displays of ethnic dress and cultural performances.

Department officials plan to organize a mass performance of three Kannada songs on October 28 at 11:06 am by 1 lakh people. The songs — Baarisu Kannada Dindimava, written by Jnanpith awardee Kumvempu, Jogada Siri Belakinalli, written by well-known Kannada poet Nisar Ahmed, and Huttidare KannadaNadalli Huttabeku, a Kannada movie song by Hamsalekha — will be sung in government offices and educational institutions, according to department officials. During the campaign, IAS, IPS, and UPSC officials would sing with others, according to a release.

V Sunil Kumar said that the Karnataka government has received 4,500 applications for the Rajyotsava awards. ‘The shortlisted names will be announced on October 28,’ he said.