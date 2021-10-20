Class 7 student in Rajasthan thrashed to death for not doing homework  

Jaipur: A student of class 7 of a private school was allegedly beaten to death by a teacher in Churu district in Rajasthan on Wednesday.

Ganesh, a 13-year-old student of a private school was severely thrashed by his teacher Manoj (35), for not completing homework. The boy was rushed to a hospital in an unconscious state where doctors declared him brought dead. SHO of Salasar police station Sandeep Vishnoi said that the accused has been detained and will be placed under arrest. A case has been register against him, he added.

Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra condoled over the incident ,and issued directions to officials to suspend the recognition of the school till the matter is investigated. He added that the police have started investigation in the case.

