State govt lifts night curfew imposed from 11 pm-6 am

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government lifted the night curfew across the state on Wednesday due to a decline in Coronavirus cases. According to the state government, night curfews will no longer be enforced in the state.

‘On directions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Corona curfew between 11 pm to 6 am is being lifted in the state,’ said Awanish Kumar Awasthi, Additional Chief Secretary, Home. In this regard, the state government has issued an order to all officers.

According to the figures released on Tuesday, there have been significantly fewer cases of covid in Uttar Pradesh during the last few months. Since Monday, only 12 new cases were reported in Uttar Pradesh, and 72 out of 75 districts of the state were free of Corona. There are currently 112 active cases in the state, and 11 new cases were reported on Wednesday, a senior health official said. He added that 16,87,048 patients have been cured of the virus so far.

On September 8, the state government announced the revision to the night curfew timings, saying it would be from 11 pm to 6 am. Earlier, a night curfew was in effect from 10 pm to 6 am. Yogi Adityanath’s government relaxed the night curfew timing after reviewing the Covid-19 situation in the state at a high-level meeting with senior officials.