Donald Trump plans to launch new social media platform ‘TRUTH Social’

New York: Former US President Donald Trump has announced he will launch a new social media network, called ‘TRUTH Social’. He claimed that the new platform will stand up to the tyranny of technology giants. Trump accused that these tech giants are silencing opposing voices in the US.

An early version of his latest venture, TRUTH Social, will be open to invited guests next month. It will be launched across the US within the first three months of 2022. Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) is behind the platform.

I created Truth Social and TMGT to stand up to the tyranny of Big Tech. We live in a world where the Taliban has a presence on Twitter, yet your favorite American president has been silenced. I’m excited to soon be sharing my thoughts on Truth Social and to fight back against Big Tech’, said Trump.

Trump has also announced the merger of TMTG with Digital World Acquisition Corp, which is a special purpose acquisition company.

Donald Trump was very active on social media platforms and they had played a pivotal role in his election victory. But after the Capitol violence in January this year, Twitter banned him and Facebook suspended his account.