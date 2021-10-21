Emirates Airlines announces new flight suspension

Dubai: Emirates Airlines has suspended flights to and from Khartoum (EK 733/734) for two days from today. The airline urged all customers to contact their booking agents for rebooking options.

The Dubai based air carrier had earlier extended flights from and to Nigeria till October 31. The air carrier had updated that people who have been to or connected through Nigeria in the last 14 days will not be permitted on any Emirates flights bound for Dubai.

Meanwhile, the air carriers based in the UAE has urged all passengers to reach airports earlier as they are expecting a heavy passenger rush.

Emirates said check-in counters would open 24 hours before the flight from Dubai, and passengers could check in for their flights and drop off luggage 24 hours before departure.