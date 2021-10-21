IED planted by terrorists defused in Baramulla

Srinagar: Security forces defused an improvised explosive device (IED) at a bus stop at Saidpora in Rafiabad area of Baramulla district, Jammu and Kashmir.

The security forces had earlier on Wednesday, killed two Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) terrorists in an encounter in Shopian district. One of the dead terrorists is identified as Adil Wani. He was involved in the killing of a civilian. Three soldiers also sustained injuries in the operation.

In the last two weeks a total of 15 terrorists have been killed in 8 encounters in Jammu and Kashmir.