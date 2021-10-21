IRCTC launches Jyotirlinga Darshan train: Check fare and other details

New Delhi: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) launched a pecial Jyotirlinga Darshan Yatra train. The train will start it journey from Prayagraj Sangam station in Uttar Pradesh and passengers can board the train from Pratapgarh, Amethi, Rae Bareli, Lucknow, Kanpur, Etawah, Bhind, Gwalior, and Jhansi.

The train fares start from Rs 10,395 per person for a package of 10 nights and 11 days. Passengers would be provided three meals a day all the days of the journey, a bus for site seeing and accommodation in dharamshalas. The cost of the ticket includes all these expenses. All the passengers will be taken to Dwarkadhish Mandir, Bhent Dwarka Mandir, Statue of Unity in Baroda and Ahmedabad’s Sabarmati Ashram.

Also Read: Indian Railways cancels 16 trains: Here is the full list

The Jyotirlinga is a religious representation of Lord Shiva. In total, there are 12 Jyotirlinga temples across India. The train will take passengers to four such destinations: Mahakaleshwar, Omkareshwar, Somnath, and Nageshwar Jyotirlinga.