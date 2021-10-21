Natural ways to tame frizzy hair

Frizzy hair is probably the biggest enemy of every woman. Imagine being all dressed up in your finery and getting ready for a night out. But your hair isn’t cooperating, which is making things worse and delaying your plans. At home, your hair is glossy and bouncy and when you get ready for a party they become frizzy. This riddle has never been able to be solved but there are natural ways to control it.

So, what is causing your hair to be frizzy? Insufficient moisture. Humidity, the use of blow-drying equipment and other chemicals contained in our everyday hair care products can deplete moisture levels. Take a trip to your kitchen and you will find the secrets to lustrous hair.

Coconut Oil

Smoothing frizzy hair with coconut oil is a highly effective method. Coconut oil can protect your hair from additional damage while also providing nutrients and minerals that promote hair development. It aids in the storage of natural oils in the hair and contribute to proper conditioning. If you wish, you may also use olive oil.

Apple Cider Vinegar

Apple cider vinegar is high in minerals and acids, which are essential for hair health. They have a high pH level, which helps hair look shinier and silkier. Take a half-cup of organic apple cider vinegar and a cup of cold water. Use the combination as a cleanser and massage it into your hair from the roots to the ends. Allow it to remain for a few minutes before washing it off with a gentle shampoo.

Eggs

Eggs are high in protein and biotin, a nutrient that is necessary for hair growth. Hair masks with eggs are effective and productive. So, if you are looking for a hair mask, crack an egg and mix it with some curd and lime juice until they form a homogeneous paste, then apply to your hair. Allow it to remain for an hour before rinsing with a gentle wash.