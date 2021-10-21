Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty ends low for third successive day

Mumbai: The domestic benchmark indices ended lower in the share market for the third successive day. As per market experts, the heavy profit booking by the investors has weighed upon the equity indices.

BSE Sensex ended trading at 60,923, lower by 336 points or 0.55%. NSE Nifty slipped down by 88 points or 0.48% to end at 18,178. The BSE midcap index dipped 0.2% and BSE smallcap index ended lower by 0.6%. The market breadth of BSE was negative as 1,690 shares declined and 1,588 advanced.

Also Read: Forex Market: Indian rupee edges higher against US dollar

The top gainers in the market were Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank, HDFC and Axis Bank. The top losers in the market were Asian Paints, Reliance Industries, Dr Reddy’s, Tata Steel, TCS and Infosys.