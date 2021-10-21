Sukumar chooses Vijay Deverakonda in place of Allu Arjun for ‘Arya 3

Chennai: Telugu actor Vijay Deverakonda will replace Allu Arjun in ‘Arya 3’. As per reports, the director of the film Sukumar has approached the young actor for this.

Allu Arjun and Sukumar had earlier delivered the two greatest hits in Telugu – ‘Arya’ and ‘Arya 2’ . Sukumar will start ‘Arya 3′ after completing ‘Pushpa’ starring Allu Arju, Fahadh Fazil and Rashmika Mandana. ‘Pushpa’ is scheduled for release on December 17.

Also Read: Defamation case by Javed Akhtar: Mumbai Court rejects Kangana’s petition

Sukumar has already announced his next film with Vijay Deverakonda, which is to be bankrolled under the banner Falcon Creations.

An official confirmation is yet to be made.