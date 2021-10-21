Treatment for pigmentation and acne marks with banana peels

Many celebrities have recently shared simple, chemical-free skin cures. Actor Bhagyashree recently disclosed a simple trick for treating skin issues like pigmentation and acne scars.

According to Bhagyashree, Banana peel contains silica, which aids in collagen development and maintains your skin healthy. It also contains phenolics, which are antibacterial.

Banana peel, which is high in antioxidants, fibre and important nutrients, helps to brighten the complexion and decrease wrinkles. It also works as a moisturiser and hydrates the skin. Banana peel has also been demonstrated to have anti-inflammatory effects in several investigations. It can also be used to treat psoriasis itch by rubbing on the affected area.

What is the best way to apply the peel to your skin?

As per Bhagyashree, Gently rub the white section of a banana peel over your face. Allow it to be on your face for around 15 minutes before rinsing with cool water.