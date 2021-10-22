Chandrakant Pandya, ‘Ramayan’ actor, passes away aged 72

On Thursday, October 21, Chandrakant Pandya who portrayed Nishad Raj in the mythical show ‘Ramayan’ passed away. Dipika Chikhlia, a Ramayan actor, turned to social media to announce his death.

According to reports, the actor died at the age of 72 after suffering from a variety of health issues. Dipika wrote with a photo of the late actor,‘#RIP Chandrakant Pandya – Nishad Raj of Ramayan’.

He became well-known with Ramanand Sagar’s ‘Ramayan’. Nishad Raj, Lord Rama’s childhood companion, was played by him.

‘Prem Lagna’, ‘Pyar Ho Gaya’, ‘Parivaar Na Pankhi’, ‘Hote Hote Pyar Hogaya’, and ‘Chundadi Ni Laaj’ are among the films in which the actor has appeared. Samay Chakra, a Gujarati drama film, was one of his 2017 releases. In the Gujarati film ‘Kadu Makrani,’ he earned his first break.

Amjad Khan, a prominent Bollywood actor, was a close friend of Chandrakant. Both of them finished their undergraduate educations at the same time. Since he was a child, Chandrakant has been fascinated by plays and performing. He had the opportunity to work in plays alongside actors Upendra Trivedi and Arvind Trivedi at this time.

Arvind Trivedi, who played Ravan in the Ramayan film series, died just a few days ago.