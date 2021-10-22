Yami Gautam visits Golden Temple with hubby Aditya Dhar

Actress Yami Gautam and her husband Aditya Dhar took a break from their busy commitments to visit the Golden Temple in Amritsar to seek blessings. The actress today took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures from their recent visit to Amritsar.

Yami is wearing a blush pink traditional attire in the images, while Aditya Dhar is wearing a white kurta pyjama set with a Nehru jacket.

Click to see the post here: Yami Gautam visits Golden Temple with husband Aditya Dhar

Yami and Aditya got married in a private ceremony on June 4. The actress had shared a number of pictures from their wedding on Instagram for their fans and followers.

See the wedding pictures of Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar

On the work front, Yami Gautam will be next seen in Behzad Khambata directed film, ‘A Thursday’. In the thriller, the actress will play the part of a schoolteacher, Naina Jaiswal. ‘Dasvi’, starring Abhishek Bachchan and Nimrat Kaur, ‘Lost’ directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury are among the other projects in her pipeline.

