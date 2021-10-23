Dulquer’s ‘Kurup’ to hit theatres in November

‘Kurup’, the upcoming film from Dulquer Salmaan, is one of the most anticipated movies of the year. Srinath Rajendran directed the film. Dulquer took to social media to announce the news about the official release.

On November 12, 2021, Dulquer Salmaan’s Kurup will hit theaters. At the same time, he is very emotional that Kurup is finally being released after months of waiting. He also described the film as his second child. The actor stated that he has put all his heart and soul into ‘Kurup’, but also credited his team for making this prestigious film.

‘Kurup’ was delayed for a long time, and there had been rumours that it would opt for an OTT release, but it turns out that’s not true at all. It is based on the true story of Sukumara Kurup, who was accused of killing a film representative, Chacko. Since the announcement of the film, audiences have anticipated Dulquer as Kerala’s most wanted criminal.

Sobhita Dhulipala and Sunny Wayne also star in this upcoming Malayalam film, which is produced by Dulquer Salmaan’s own production house, Wayfarer Films, and is distributed by M Stars.