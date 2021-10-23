Get ready for Karwa Chauth with these 2 natural hacks for your skin and hair

Popular festival Karwa Chauth is coming up and many of you would like to look your best. Even though makeup and hairstyle can make you look good, nothing compares to naturally healthy skin and hair.

This Karwa Chauth, pamper your skin and hair using items you already have at home! We have one hair pack and one face pack for you, both of which are produced with natural components. You will look your best if you use them immediately before the big day!

Also Read: Karwa Chauth 2021: Here are six tips to darken your mehndi

Hair pack using aloe vera and bhringraj

Aloe vera is a succulent plant with medicinal, cosmetic and hair-care benefits. According to studies published in the Brazilian Journal of Microbiology, the gel in aloe vera leaves effectively washes the hair shaft, removing excess sebum (oil) and residue from commonly used hair treatments. Aloe vera gel is a potent natural moisturiser that prevents moisture loss.

Leaves of Bhringraj are well-known for promoting hair growth and strengthening the roots. It is high in iron, magnesium, vitamin E and vitamin D, all of which nourish the hair and protect it from damage caused by dryness or the use of chemical-based treatments.

Here are the ingredients: 1 teaspoon bhringraj powder or 1 medium-sized bhringraj leaf, 1 medium-sized aloe vera leaf.

Step 1: If using bhringraj leaves, wash them before grinding them into a powder. Remove the thorns from both sides of the aloe vera leaf, wash it and then grind it.

Step 2: In a dish, combine the powdered bhringraj leaf and the ground aloe vera leaf. It’s time to put your hair pack together!

Step 3: Section your hair and apply the hair pack to your scalp as well as the rest of your hair. Remember to cover the entire length and ends of your hair.

Step 4: Let the hair pack sit for at least 2 hours before washing it out with lukewarm water and shampoo.

Face pack using curd and hibiscus

Curd, it is ideal for moisturising the skin while removing dead skin cells. Curd’s lactic acid is said to gently exfoliate the skin and level out the skin tone. Furthermore, it calms inflamed skin.

Hibiscus, on the other hand, may give your skin a high boost of vitamin C, which is believed to brighten your complexion, prevents fine wrinkles and eliminates dead skin cells.

Here’s what you will require: 2 tablespoons of yoghurt, 1 teaspoon powdered hibiscus

Step 1: Combine 2 tablespoons dahi and 1 teaspoon hibiscus powder in a mixing bowl. You may either purchase the powder or dry the hibiscus blossom and powder it yourself.

Step 2: Mix the items together until paste forms.

Step 3: Cleanse your face and apply the face mask to it.

Step 4: Leave the pack on for 15 minutes before washing it off with lukewarm water.

So, ladies, include them in your Karwa Chauth preparations and look fabulous!