Grandview Heights Home cultivates marijuana plants ? Read on …

The Grandview Heights man is facing serious charges after he is accused of growing 107 marijuana plants at his home.

The Grandview Heights Police Department executed a drug-related search warrant at 1096 Hilo Lane Unit B Friday and located 107 marijuana plants at various stages of growth. Officers also discovered two rooms with LED grow lights, fans, filters, and a filtration system dedicated to plant growth.

According to police, Scott Kramer was charged with the cultivation of illegal plants like marijuana within a school zone, which is felony of the second degree. Police stated that further charges are awaited.