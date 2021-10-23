‘Shaken Baby’ suspect freed after new evidence leads to her being innocent

After nearly 20 years in prison, a Columbian woman who was convicted of killing a 9-month-old baby girl in her care has been proven innocent and hence freed. Kim Hoover-Moore, 57, was convicted in 2002 in a case of a shaken baby, but new evidence suggests that the baby died from an older injury suffered days before Moore noticed any problems with the child. Her release from prison was announced on Thursday.

According to the Ohio Public Defender Office, the child was sleeping when she arrived at Hoover-Moore’s daycare and was later tired and fussy. When Hoover-Moore put the child to sleep again and after a while, she tried to wake her and feed her, the child could not hold her head up and had breathing difficulties. Hoover-Moore called 911, and while speaking with the dispatcher, she attempted CPR.

A CAT scan at the hospital revealed a skull fracture and a subdural hematoma. Her injuries were caused by shaken impact syndrome. The child died two days later. Hoover-Moore was convicted of her death. Within a year of her conviction, advances in medical science have caused the formerly held belief about how quickly a child becomes symptomatic following brain injury.

Read more: Here’s Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘biggest fear’ related to kids

An expert pediatric forensic pathologist recently reviewed the child’s records and discovered that she suffered from an older head injury that occurred days to weeks before her collapse, leading to her death. In Moore’s defence, the baby’s father was a violent person and a police report indicated that he had shaken his elder too when the baby was just 3 months old. During another episode, he was also said to have punched and pushed his wife while pregnant