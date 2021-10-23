Here’s Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘biggest fear’ related to kids

Aryan Khan, Shah Rukh Khan’s eldest son, is currently being held in Arthur Road jail. In his most recent appearance after Aryan’s arrest, SRK went to visit his son in jail. As of October 3, Aryan has been in police custody after NCB raided a cruise ship on October 2. Recently, Shah Rukh said in an interview, ‘My name could spoil (his children’s) life and I don’t want that to happen’. Actress Ananya Panday has also been embroiled in the controversy following her alleged WhatsApp conversations with Aryan Khan.

Shah Rukh opened up about his fame to a German TV channel in 2008, sharing how it had affected his children. He said, ‘My greatest fear is that my kids will live in my shadow their whole life. Having my fame on them is my biggest concern. They should never say that my father is better and I don’t want them to get so caught up in it that they think they don’t have to do anything because they are my children’.

SRK added, ‘But it’s absolutely true that my name could spoil their lives, and I don’t want that to happen. I would like to be known as their father. I would not like them to be known as my children’. In a previous episode of Koffee With Karan, SRK had said, ‘The decision to have a child is the decision to let a piece of your heart walk outside your body,’ and ‘If the car was speeding towards my children, I’d stand in front of that car and I am sure I will stop it’.