Karwa Chauth 2021: Here are six tips to darken your mehndi

Karwa Chauth, one of India’s most popular festival, is celebrated across North India with great grandeur and passion. The event, which is mostly commemorated by Hindu married women, will be held on October 24 this year. Women from all parts of the country observe nirjala vrat on this day, which requires them to observe a fast throughout the entire day and refrain from eating or drinking. The day-long fast is maintained in honour of their partner’s long and healthy life. Karwa Chauth is one of the most challenging fasts to observe.

Women are dolled up in ‘sola sringar’ which includes applying mehndi to their hands and feet. However, there are times when the colour of the henna fades and dampens the mood of a woman. Here are six ways to make your mehndi darker:

1. Before applying mehndi, wash your hands thoroughly. You are removing dust particles and keeping your hands clean in this way, which will also increase the chances of mehndi being darker.

2. After applying mehndi, wash hands only after 5-6 hours, the later the better!

3. Apply a mix of lemon-sugar-water combo once the henna has dried. Combine 1 teaspoon sugar, lemon juice and water in a small mixing bowl till sugar melts. Apply it with cotton on your hands.

4. After applying henna, you can also use a clove compress. To prepare this, lay three to four cloves on the bread-making pan and place your hands there while the smoke rises from the pan. The mehndi will darken as a result of this.

5. Do not wash the henna with water after it has dried. Remove your mehndi by rubbing your hands together. Try to stay away from soap for the following 12 hours.

6. After the henna has dried and been removed, rub mustard oil into the hands. To make it more effective, add a pinch of lime to the oil and reapply.