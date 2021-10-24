Kangana Ranaut calls Alec’s gun incident ‘horrible’, recalls ‘near-death experiences’

Actress Kangana Ranaut expressed her shock after Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin fatally shot the cinematographer of his forthcoming film with a pretend pistol.

Commenting on the news, Kangana wrote on her Instagram stories: ‘This is so horrible!! Note for all the people working in films, dealing with various stunts, weapons and explosives… your mistakes can cause someone their life… tragic.’

The actress also described her near-death experience while filming stunts on her movie sets in another Instagram story and requested that Indian film organisations take action to prevent similar mishaps.

‘Today two people were shot on a film set and one of them died immediately… like other leading actors, I too have had many accidents while filming stunts … some of them were near-death experiences and mostly it was someone else’s carelessness … many stuntmen and occasionally actors die on film sets every year… This is so wrong … in Indian films action protocols, prep and execution are even more primitive. Hope our film bodies look in to it and prevent such mishaps…,’ she wrote.

In 2017, Kangana received an injury while filming a sword battle sequence with co-star Nihar Pandya on the sets of Manikarnika. She was flown to Hyderabad’s Apollo Hospital. She was injured again on the set of the same film, this time breaking her right leg.

Kangana Ranaut, who was recently seen in the J Jayalalitha biopic Thalaivii, has completed her upcoming flick Tejas, directed by Sarvesh Mewara. Another film, Dhaakad is set to hit theatres in April next year. The actress is currently working on her next two projects, including Emergency, which is based on former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. She will also be seen in The Incarnation- SITA, in which she plays the title character.