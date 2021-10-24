‘The Congress does not exist in Uttar Pradesh’, says BJP leader

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya said that Congress party does not exist in Uttar Pradesh and it will be a great achievement for Congress if it retains the 7 seats won in 2017.

The BJP leader also said that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra did not pose any challenge to BJP in the state as she is just ‘Twitter Vadra’.

The Congress does not exist in UP. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, they got two MPs from UP and in the 2019 Lok Sabha election, it was further reduced to one MP. Similarly, in the 2017 UP Assembly elections, the Congress got seven seats and in the 2022 polls, if it manages to repeat the figure of seven, then it will be a big achievement’, said the BJP leader. He also said that Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) should feel happy if they secure the number of seats, they got in the 2017 elections. The SP had won 47 seats out of 403 in the previous elections while BSP won 19 seats.