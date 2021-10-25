IMD updates about withdrawal of southwest monsoon from India

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) announced the withdrawal of southwest monsoon from the country. The rainy season ended on Monday. As per IMD, this is the seventh-most delayed retreat since 1975.

‘In view of a significant reduction in rainfall activity over most parts of the country, the southwest monsoon has withdrawn from the entire country on October 25, 2021. Simultaneously, with the setting in of northeasterly winds in the lower tropospheric levels, the northeast monsoon rain has commenced over extreme south peninsular India today’, said the weather agency.

Also Read: Big Setback to Expats: Gulf country announce nationalization in more sectors

The southwest monsoon retreated on or after October 25 five times between 2010 and 2021 – in 2017, 2010, 2016, 2020 and 2021.

The southwest monsoon started receding from west Rajasthan and adjoining Gujarat on October 6, making it the second-most delayed withdrawal since 1975. The withdrawal of the southwest monsoon from northwest India usually begins from September 17.

IMD also said that the country received normal rainfall during the four-month southwest monsoon season from June to September. This is for the third consecutive year that the country recorded rainfall in the normal or above normal category. Rainfall was above normal in 2019 and 2020.