Mumbai man held for calling police control room, abusing women personnel

Mumbai: Mumbai police arrested a 41-year-old man who had been harassing women police officers by calling in to the emergency control room.

As per a police statement, the Crime Intelligence Unit of the Mumbai Police started an investigation after becoming aware of the case. ‘On October 16, six to seven consecutive calls were made to the Mumbai Police Control Room and each time he spoke in a different language. He also threatened to kill them during the calls,’ the police said.

The police started tracing the number from which the calls came and after an investigation, it was found that the calls were coming from Khar Danda, an area in Mumbai. ‘The calls were traced back to 41-year-old Chandrashekhar, who spent two years in jail in the two earlier cases and was lodged in Taloja jail, from where he learned the different languages,’ police said.

Police are trying to determine why such a crime committed by this man. The case is being investigated further.