Try these DIY hair masks for healthy, shiny tresses

Getting ready for the festive season means you probably want your hair and make-up to be flawless. Healthy hair comes from a combination of maintaining a healthy lifestyle and using the right hair care products. The best way to achieve that is to use homemade hair masks that will help you get shiny, glossy, festive-ready hair.

Honey hair mask

Making a homemade hair mask with honey and milk will make your hair softer and shinier. Mix two tablespoons of honey with a cup of raw milk to make this pack. Apply and leave it on your hair for 20 minutes. Refresh with lukewarm water once a week.

The keratin in honey is known for strengthening the hair and preventing breakage. In combination with milk, which is full of proteins, amino acids, vitamin B12, iron, and zinc, it helps soften the hair and support its structure, according to makeup expert Shruti Sharma.

Methi hair pack

Fenugreek seeds or methi seeds are rich in vitamins, folic acid, calcium, iron, and potassium. They are effective in preventing dandruff, hair loss, hair thinning, and balding.

Take 1 cup of methi leaves and clean and chop them. Grind them into a paste using a little water. Add one lemon’s juice to the paste. Apply it to the scalp or hair. After 15-20 minutes, rinse with normal water, recommends beauty and makeup expert Shikha Sabharwal.

Egg hair mask

Eggs and olive oil can be combined to make a hair mask that will make your hair silky and shiny. The beauty expert Puja Puri suggests adding egg whites, one tablespoon of olive oil, and half a teaspoon of honey to the mix. Mix all the ingredients together. Stir well and apply to the roots of the hair. Then wrap the hair in a warm towel and rest it for 30 minutes. Rinse the hair with normal water.