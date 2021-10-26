Selvaganabathy and Sushmita Dev take oath as new Rajya Sabha members

New Delhi: S Selvaganabathy from BJP and Sushmita Dev from Trinamool Congress were administered oath as Rajya Sabha Members by the Upper House Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu, on Tuesday. Selvaganabathy took oath in Tamil, while Dev did so in Bengali. Sushmita Dev, who was formerly with the Congress, left the party and joined TMC recently, and is elected from West Bengal. Selvaganabathy has been elected from Puducherry on a BJP ticket.

Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi, Minister of Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and Rajya Sabha secretary general P P K Ramacharyulu and other senior officers of the Rajya Sabha Secretariat were also present for the ceremony.

Referring to newly elected members consistently taking oath in respective Indian languages and their increased use in the proceedings of the House, Chairman Naidu said that ‘It is in line with the spirit of Rajya Sabha, the Council of States’. He also urged the members to use respective languages taking advantage of simultaneous interpretation service provided for all 22 scheduled languages.