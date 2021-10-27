BJP MLA joined Trinamool Congress

Kolkata: BJP faced another setback in West Bengal as its MLA from Raiganj in North Dinajpur district Krishna Kalyani quit party to join ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC). He joined TMC in the presence of TMC leaders Partha Chatterjee and Vivek Gupta at a party office in Kolkata. He accused that BJP MP from Raiganj and former union minister Debasree Chaudhuri is hatching a conspiracy against him.

‘In BJP there is no audit of good performance. There is only conspiracy. You cannot win an election with just conspiracy. To win an election you need development. There is barely any scope for good public service in the BJP. The only person doing genuine work for the people in West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’, said Krishna Kalyani after joining TMC.

Also Read: State government bans sale and use of fire crackers on Diwali

Thus, the number of BJP MLAs in West Bengal Assembly has slipped down to 70. BJP had originally won 77 seats in the Bengal assembly elections. Five MLAs of BJP had joined TMC till now.