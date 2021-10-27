TN will open Mullaperiyar dam on Oct 29; necessary precautions taken: Kerala Water Minister

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine informed on Wednesday that the Tamil Nadu government has notified Kerala that it will open the Mullaperiyar dam on Friday if the water level there does not fall.

In a Facebook post, minister said that Kerala is prepared for dealing with the opening of the dam by Tamil Nadu, and necessary arrangements have been done. On Tuesday, the minister had stated that Kerala Government has asked Tamil Nadu to maintain the water level in the over-a-century-old dam at a safe point of 137 feet level. The current water level in the dam is at 137.75 feet.

He further pointed out that Tamil Nadu was of the view that water should be retained in the dam till the 142 feet level, which was firmly opposed by Kerala. Kerala has been insisting on building a new dam, citing safety concerns, but Tamil Nadu has been opposing this, claiming that the present construction is still strong.

On Tuesday, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan had said that ‘something new needs to be done in Mullaperiyar’ as the existing dam is very old and people are working to settle at a harmonious settlement on the matter.