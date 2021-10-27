Violation of Model Code of Conduct: EC issues warning to Assam CM

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India has issued a warning to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, for allegedly violating the Model Code of Conduct, on Wednesday. The CM reportedly made the violations while campaigning for the five assembly seats scheduled for by-polls on October 30.

‘The commission issues warning to him (Himanta Biswa Sarma) and cautions him to be more careful and exercise restraint in the future and strictly follow the provisions of Model Code of Conduct while making public appearances’, the warning notice by EC read.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Congress delegation has approached the Election Commission to complain against the Assam CM for violating the Model Code of Conduct, by announcing financial help to self-help groups of tea garden workers. As per the order, Sharma denied all allegations on the grounds that all the announcements are either on-going projects or have already been announced by the state government. The commission reviewed the matter and stated that ‘Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma has acted in contravention to the spirit of the advisory/instruction issued by the commission, concerning Model Code of Conduct’.

By-polls for constituencies- Gossaigaon, Bhabanipur, Tamulpur, Mariani and Thowra will be held in Assam on October 30, and the results will be declared on November 2.